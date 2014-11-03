How And Why You Should Bring Kids Into The Workplace

Balancing work and family while trying to climb up the corporate ladder is kind of like the old carnival trick where the performer keeps plates spinning delicately atop long, narrow sticks.

In order to keep the plates from falling and breaking, the carnival worker becomes a part of a never-ending cycle of frantic plate management.

Throw being a single parent into the balancing act of trying to have a home life when you’re tethered to your cell phone or working late but still trying to be home for dinner and you might as well plan on buying a lot of new plates.

Long before I occupied the corner office, there was a time when I was a single dad to my two children and an up-and-coming executive for a large corporation. When the demands of being a single parent required me to miss a day or two at the office, I could feel my superiors pondering the age-old question: “Is Gabriel a parent or a corporate executive first?” The answer of course, was both.

Being good at one made me better at the other.

Forward-thinking executives and companies understand that for an employee to be fully engaged, they need to feel things are secure at home just as they know that for an employee to feel things are secure at home, they need to feel secure at work. The two are inextricably linked.

Employers are beginning to see the light and rather than making employees choose between project deadlines and taking care of their kids after school, we are helping them to keep those plates all spinning in the air at the same time.