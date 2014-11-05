The Problem With Sentiment Analysis

During the 2012 presidential election, USA Today ran a daily feature in which its technology partner, Topsy (since acquired by Apple), provided a sentiment score for each candidate. On May 1st, the first day the feature ran, for instance, Barack Obama scored 34 and Mitt Romeny scored 26. On November 7th, the day after the election, Obama scored 85 and Romney scored 57.

And on every day in between, Marc Smith, a sociologist who specializes in the social organization of online communities, cringed. “That is irresponsible,” he says. “That is remarkably poor data. That is borderline criminal, I would argue.”

USA Today did not, he argues, account for the fact that there were two separate groups tweeting: a group that supported Obama and a group that supported Romney. And as a result, what it reported was not actual change in public opinion from one day to the next, but rather which side was the loudest that day. “Imagine candidate 1 supporters and candidate 2 supporters are actually in a town square,” Smith says. “And the reporter visits the square once a day and measures the noise of each crowd, and reports that as an actual change in public opinion.”

That is remarkably poor data. That is borderline criminal, I would argue.

This style of sentiment analysis has been applied not only to politics, but also to the Super Bowl, American Idol voting, and even war. But while measuring the sentiment in a sample of social media posts was once all most social analytics companies offered, it’s since become apparent that extracting meaningful information from social networks is more complicated than that.

Smith, for instance, argues the structure of a social network is critical. He helped build an open-source tool called NodeXL that graphs social networks and runs a consultancy that helps brands use it. According to a paper he co-authored and Pew Research published in February, crowds that form around a topic on social media typically break down into six shapes: a “polarized crowd,” in which two groups form around something like a political issue and rarely interact with each other; a “tight crowd,” in which a small group of people interact with each other around something like a conference; a “brand cluster,” in which people talk about something like a brand, but do not talk about it with each other; a “community cluster,” in which multiple small groups form; a “broadcast network,” in which many people connect to something like a media outlet, but not each other; and a “support network,” in which something like a customer service account interacts with many people, but those people don’t connect to each other.

By looking at the shape of a network, he says you could avoid the USA Today misstep of treating all social media posts the same and instead report on the size, volume, and content of each major cluster over time. A brand might also be interested in getting people to talk with each other about a new product than getting people to interact with its customer service account. Without knowing how connections work, there’s no way to know the difference.

More traditional social media analytics firms are looking more closely at the structure of social networks, too. Sysomos, for instance, uses an open source tool for graphing social networks called Titan to help pinpoint relevant influencers and clusters of communities for brands. Eventually, it plans to also use this information to better its sentiment analysis. “Somebody might say, ‘I really hate beer, but I love Heineken,’” says the company’s executive vice president of product, Brian Kissel. “You see the word ‘hate’ and the word ‘Heineken’ in the same tweet, do you now infer that they are negative on Heineken? Well, in fact they’re not. Part of that is parsing the text and proximity of words to other words.” People can naturally make those distinctions but a machine could use that person’s social network–beer lovers or haters–to help “disambiguate” those statements.