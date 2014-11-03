An App To Redesign How We Vote

The American voting system is broken . Less than two-thirds of voting-age citizens cast a ballot in most elections. Only 61.8% of eligible Americans voted in the 2012 election, and that’s considered a fairly good turnout. The number of ballots cast in midterm elections (when there are no presidential candidates to vote for) tends to be even lower .

Part of that is a design issue: for a variety of reasons, the United States makes it hard to vote. You have to register, figure out who’s who out of the many names on the ballot–and what they stand for–not to mention physically get yourself to the polls on a Tuesday and wait in line to punch holes in a poorly designed piece of paper.

It doesn’t have to be this way. An conceptual set of apps called Intuitive Voting aims to streamline the voting process, making it easier to get information on when, where, and how to vote, for both everyday citizens and election volunteers.

The concept, by Philadelphia-based design firm Intuitive Company, was the winner of a recent competition from the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society to redesign the voter experience. “The idea is that it’s a single point [of entry] for the voting process–for registering, for learning about the issues, then for voting, either directly or indirectly,” says Rob Tannen, director of design research and strategy at the Intuitive Company (and occasional Co.Design contributor).

Intuitive Voting is two separate apps: one for volunteers working the polls and one for voters. The former includes information on Election Day volunteer procedures, like when to show up and set up the voting machines, contact information for election officials, and a way to report current estimated voting times at a polling place. Because it’s important for polling-place volunteers to remain objective and unbiased to the outcome of the elections they’re helping run, the designers elected to divide volunteer functions and voting functions into separate apps. The voting app includes a tool to help people register to vote, information about the candidates and their positions, and a sample ballot function where users can record their choices before they head into the voting booth.

Part of what Intuitive Voting is trying to tackle is America’s well-documented issue with voter apathy. “We were trying to figure out a way that we could increase people’s interest and engagement in voting beyond election season and election day,” Tannen says. “Most of the year people don’t really pay much attention to voting.”

The Research

The designers observed voters and conducted interviews during primary elections this past May. “When the election comes up, even people that are regular voters aren’t necessarily informed,” Tannen says. “Sometimes when they get to the voting booth, it’s the first time they’ve seen all the candidates. What we were trying to do was figure out a way to get that information before they get to the voting booth.”