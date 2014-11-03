How Much More Would You Get Done In A 25-Hour Day?

If you’re ever hunting for party conversation fodder, try asking a group of busy people what they’d do with an extra hour in the day. You’ll get all sorts of elaborate answers. People say they’d exercise. They’d cook gourmet meals. They’d get around to writing that novel. Whatever it is, it’s pretty clear that a 25-hour day would enable a far more fantastic life than they are currently living.

So what would happen if a fairy waved her magic wand and made that extra hour appear?

Well, on Sunday she did, as she does every year in early November in regions that observe Daylight Saving Time. With the clocks falling back, yesterday was a 25-hour day.

And yet, if you’re like most people, chances are you didn’t do anything particularly fabulous with that extra hour. Because the truth is that most of us don’t lack time. What keeps us from living our best lives is a failure to seize the hours we already have.

In my years of asking people how they spend the 24 hours that make up a normal day, I’ve found that few folks set out to waste any of those 1,440 minutes. It’s just that time passes whether you choose how to spend it or not.

So it’s easy to spend time mindlessly on unchosen things. A meeting has long outlived its usefulness, and yet no one cancels it. You get sucked into something in your inbox and lose 45 minutes chasing down an old message. Then you get to the end of the day and you’re too exhausted to devote time to anything of consequence.