As A Founder, An Employee-Friendly Culture Starts With You

It was mid-September, and Rich Fulop was staring down a mountain of work–almost literally. The Kickstarter campaign for his bedding brand, Brooklinen, had far exceeded his expectations, and Fulop, his cofounder Dave Fortune, and their significant others had just welcomed a tractor trailer full of product to their Brooklyn warehouse space. The elements of 2,000 orders–boxes full of sheets, duvet covers, and pillow cases of different sizes and colors–were piled high before them. Fulop and Fortune had been so excited to receive the shipment that they had emailed all 2,000 customers, telling them to expect their wares soon.

Fulop knew that he had a solid week’s work ahead of him, but he had a plan to relax at the end of it with a trip back to New Jersey to spend Rosh Hashanah with his family–an annual tradition he never missed. So Fulop, Fortune, Fulop’s wife Vicki, and Fortune’s girlfriend Tina all set to work.





It was grueling. Brooklinen had allowed its customers to mix and match colors and sizes for their orders–so someone with a queen-size bed but an oversize comforter might have ordered gray queen-size sheets together with a white king-size duvet cover. This was good for consumers, but presented a massive logistical challenge for the Brooklinen team, who had to scale several foothills of their mountain of boxes just to fulfill one order. “We were buried in the corner,” recalls Fulop. “We were digging out from under the boxes.”

Rich Fulop

Each day, they arrived as early as possible and began assembling packages in a race against FedEx, which arrived each day at 4 p.m. to ship them. They’d take the briefest of breaks after FedEx left, then spend the rest of the night staging (setting up their branded boxes and bags and readying them to be filled with bedding) in preparation for the next day. But even pushing themselves to the brink of exhaustion, they were only averaging about 200 shipments a day.

A few days in, Fulop had the sinking realization that there was no way he’d finish sending off all these boxes in time for Rosh Hashanah. The thought was devastating to him–he knew how much the High Holidays mattered to his mother, much of whose extended family had perished in the Holocaust (her parents survived, giving birth to her later). But at the same time, in the grips of his early-stage startup–and having sent that eager email to his customers, many of whom were beginning to send impatient emails–Fulop felt incredibly behind on work. He stared at the more than thousand boxes in front of him, and worried that customers might take to Twitter or Facebook to complain about the delay. Fulop also felt that he’d be abandoning his cofounder if he took any time off.





On the fourth day of packing, with Rosh Hashanah two days away, Fulop dialed his mother with a lump in his throat.

“I was like, ‘Mom, I have 2,000 customers, and they have expectations. I have to get the packages out. We owe it to them.’”