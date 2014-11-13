This Company Indoctrinates Young Recruits With 10 Weeks In A Condo, Testing Company Products

Imagine you’ve just started your first or second job out of college. Instead of commuting to work and sleeping every night in a cramped apartment with five roommates, you live with your brand new coworkers, who are also fresh out of school. For 10 weeks, the eight of you are all shacked up in a two-story condo in Michigan with eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, four kitchens, and four laundry rooms.

And here’s the real catch: your employer is a well-known appliance maker, so for those 10 weeks you’re spending most of your waking hours using their products in the kitchen and laundry room and comparing them with competitors, hosting dinners for executives, going to product testing labs–essentially becoming one with the appliances you will eventually sell on the sales floor.

It could be a mashup of a reality show and a comically dystopian Philip K. Dick novel. It is neither of those things, though. It’s an actual corporate program from Whirlpool called “Real Whirled.” The training program for new sales recruits has been going on for 15 years; it started way back when MTV’s The Real World still reigned supreme in the nascent reality television world.

Here’s a typical day in the life of a Real Whirled recruit: Get up early and check in between 7 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. with Donna Porter, the director of Real Whirled, discussing the past day’s events and any upcoming matters of a.m. until 5 p.m., there is some sort of experiential training–a trip, perhaps, to a lab where they can see how washers and dryers are tested, or to a call center where they can listen to customer comments and complaints.

Once they get home, the recruits are often tasked with entertaining. One day they may have to cook dinner for potential customers; another evening, they might be challenged to a competitive dinner, making the same meal in all four kitchens and serving it to Whirlpool executives (one of the kitchens and one of the laundry rooms contains only competitor products; the others all have Whirlpool items).

After completing their homework (i.e. staining items of clothing, washing them in all four laundry rooms, and comparing the performance ) the recruits are in bed by 10 or 11 p.m..

Early twenty-somethings have some things in common, no matter what generation they’re in. Lots of people have no idea how to cook when they first leave college, for example. This is an excerpt from an article about The Real Whirled program that Fast Company put out back in 1999, when it first launched: