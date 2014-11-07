The Monster Supercomputing Achievement That Lights Up Disney’s “Big Hero 6”

The November 7 arrival of Disney’s Big Hero 6 is as much a supercomputing triumph as it is an animated feast. It’s the coming out party for Hyperion—a cutting-edge light rendering software shaped by both Disney artists and engineers working in concert for two years.

The system hauled 200 million computing hours, spawned a number of companion programs, and enabled animators to imbue the film’s fantastical settings, elements, and characters with a realism and dimension that would have otherwise been impossible.

“It allows us to put more on the screen with the same number of artists, creating a richer world that better supports the story,” says Disney Animation chief technology officer Andy Hendrikson.

Disney Animation CTO Andy Hendrickson planned on a physics career before being lured by animation. Photo: Ricky Middlesworth/Disney

The Japanese influenced film—directed by Don Hall and Chris Williams from an obscure Marvel property—chronicles of a group of social misfits and ingenuous robot as they attempt to save their city of San Fransokyo (a mash-up of San Francisco and Tokyo) from an evil technologist. Hyperion was also used for the Disney short, Feast, that will precede BH6 screenings during its theatrical run.

Hyperion tracks how light rays bounce off multiple objects in an environment before they enter your eyes. When a ray hits an object with a diffuse surface–say, something with a satin sheen–it scatters in many directions. Each of the scattered rays continue bouncing off other objects until they all ultimately lose energy and dissipate. The result is softer, diffused light, more nuance and shadows, creating a more realistic look.

But getting there is a unique kind of hell. Tracking those hundreds, possibly millions, of rays in all directions would overload computers’ random access memory (RAM), which stores quick-retrieval data during operation.

“Before, we’d been hampered by the level of computation needed at any one time, the amount of memory needed to store it, and the cost,” says Hendrickson. “Ten years ago, the level of investment would have been greater than the cost of two to three films. Hyperion allowed a 100-fold increase in image complexity for a fraction of the [undisclosed] cost.”