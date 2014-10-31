Dream Jobs, Good Luck, And Bad Profile Photos: The Most Popular Leadership Stories Of October

This month, we tried a few new tech tools, brought our best selves to the negotiation, and daydreamed about getting a job playing with Lego.

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership for October 2014.





You know those people who always get what they want? Whether it’s a pay raise or a project bid, those people have master the tactful counter-offer. No body language tricks or secret negotiation tactics here–just a reminder to be human.





From clever collaboration, to more beautiful calendars and digitizing sticky notes, these people live and breath productivity and organization so you’d do well to download all of their tech favorites.





No offense, but that profile photo is doing you no favors. But it’s not you: it’s the lighting, filters, and crowd of other people you’re snapping that selfie with. Recruiters know your face before they even call you–make sure it’s your good side.





Playing with Legos and having coffee with cats all day aren’t imaginary wishes–they’re the real careers. If you love video games and chocolate, prepare to be jealous. Check out what it takes to get these child-like dream jobs.





Ever felt your phone vibrate, and realize it was some kind of addiction hallucination? One pesky setting can end your smartphone distractions once and for all.