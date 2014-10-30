Flip Between Everyday Dad And Criminal Getaway Driver In This Interactive Honda Ad

One of the most common questions around human existence is whether we’re alone or not in the universe. But another, perhaps more mind-bending query is to ask how many versions of the universe there are. It’s not just a topic around the tinfoil hat table either. The idea we live in a universe that exists parallel to other universes is something physicists actually talk about. While you stare at this screen, another version of you could be out running in an open field or sailing the high seas or staring at a completely different kind of screen.

This new interactive film from Honda and agency Wieden+Kennedy London plays off this idea in a fun way to illustrate the stylish agility of its Civic hatchback. “The Other Side,” directed by Daniel Wolfe, shows the same man living two very different lives. One is that of your everyday Dad, driving the kids up at school. But with one touch of the “R” on your keyboard, he becomes a getaway driver in a robbery speeding away from the cops.





You don’t have to know anything about scale symmetry to know this is a pretty cool car commercial.