Neclumi: The Necklace That Responds To Movement And Sound

Neclumi is a “wearable projection” from Poland-based new media art and design collective PanGenerator . Using a smartphone app and a discretely tucked pocket projector, Neclumi displays responsive patterns of light over the wearer’s neck.

There are four modes. “Airo” is an outward cascade of light lines, reacting to walking speed as detected by a pedometer.





“Roto” is appears as a ribbon-like shape looping through a pendant, corresponding to the rotation of the wearer’s body, linked to a compass.





“Movi” is a bouncing fluid line which reacts to body movement using an accelerometer.





The most cinematic setting is “Soni,” a tiny, microphone-activated sun that radiates lines of pixels. It reacts to ambient sound but is most dramatic when it bursts in rays as the wearer raises their voice.