How To Design A Creative Halloween Costume At The Last Minute

It’s Halloween. All the good costumes are sold out. You might think it’s too late to make yourself a great Halloween costume from scratch, but think again. Multidisciplinary designer, educator, and holiday hacker Ken Tanabe has been designing wonderfully inexpensive Halloween costumes for himself using six simple rules . Here, he a few guidelines for whipping up a creative costume in no time.

The trick to designing a last minute Halloween costume is to embrace and allow yourself to be inspired by the materials at hand. “We’re surrounded by materials that are easily repurposed and inexpensive,” Tanabe says. “When I brainstorm costumes, I’ll start by just finding a material I think is interesting, then draping it over me, almost like a mannequin.”

There’s nothing wrong with a sexy costume, or a scary costume, but they’re crutches.

And that can be anything: Tanabe has used everything from Ikea file folders to boxes full of broken old VHS tapes to make his costumes. The trick is to collect your materials first, and only worry later about what you’re actually going to be. So look around the house and try to find some object at hand that you find interesting, but can’t quite figure out why. Now try to wear it. Inspiration will spring from there.

When you’re slapping together something at the last minute, you need to figure out what to call yourself. Otherwise, you’re not dressing up as anything; you’re just an oddity.

“I had a professor in college who said that designers solve problems, while artists create them,” Tanabe says. “For Halloween, you need to go as something; otherwise, you’re just creating a problem for other trick-or-treaters to figure out. Design yourself a name.”

According to Tanabe, even a bad costume can be saved by a great concept. One year, Tanabe decided to dress himself up in a suit made of old VHS tapes topped with a skull-like mask. But the costume only really came together when he came up with the perfect name for his creation: the Death of VHS.