Taco Bell Goes Dark And Mobile, Cumberbatch Does Shakespeare: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

It’s not too often a brand gets to turn a potentially embarrassing situation into a positive experience for both its products and its brand image. Patagonia’s managed to pull off the rare double with its traceable down program touted in its new animated short “What the Pluck?”

Four years ago the company was called out for getting the down for its jackets from the foie gras industry, which infamously uses inhumane force-feeding techniques on geese. The brand pledged to make all of its down traceable–sourced from birds that have been neither force-fed nor plucked for their feathers and down during their lifetime–by this year. And to announce the achievement, they enlisted artist Geoff McFetridge to create a brutal but delightful Chipotle-esque animated short about the issue.

Read more about that campaign and the rest of our picks for this week’s best in brand creativity.

What: Taco Bell makes waves with the launch of its mobile ordering app, which allows customers to conjure up all manner of TB creations and have them waiting at a nearby store. To herald the big launch, the brand wiped its social channels clean and went dark, forcing fans to see what all the digital fuss was about. Just a day after launch, 75% of the chain’s restaurants had processed a mobile order.

Who: Taco Bell, Deutsch LA, Digitas

Why We Care: First the brand unveils an app that lets you create and order the bespoke Taco Bell combinations of your munchie dreams from where ever you are, giving the company more user data and more orders and gives users more convenience and variety, then erases its long active and illustrious presence on Twitter, Tumblr and Facebook to promote it. An innovative platform hyped even more by a bold brand move.

What: Benedict Cumberbatch gets Shakespearean in an interactive trailer for the BBC’s new season of TV dramas, allowing viewers to both enjoy the ‘Batch doing a classic monologue and to dip in and out of show previews.

Who: BBC, Wirewax

Why We Care: Just a great way to promote new content. Those that want to keep it short and sweet can stick with Cumberbatch in the conventional trailer, while others craving more can the deep dive into more than 28 minutes of extra content and clips from specific shows–like Call the Midwife, Jonathan Strange and Mr. Norrell, Doctor Who, and much more.

What: An animated short outlining the animal cruelty involved in sourcing traditional down, and what Patagonia’s traceable down actually means.

Who: Patagonia, artist Geoff McFetridge

Why We Care: It’s like going the full Chipotle on winter jackets. Transparency is always a good thing. Add in awareness of a little-known issue with the delightful work of McFetridge and it’s a win-win.