The Republican Party’s Tech Countdown To 2016

In 2011, smarting from the loss of the Internet-fueled 2008 Presidential election, the Republican National Committee (RNC) announced its plan to upgrade the operating system it uses for winning elections. Its first salvo in the high-tech voter outreach arms race was Data Trust , a massive database that now tracks the political habits of 260 million Americans (including voter registration, election history, and voter contact results). Republican campaigns now use an array of other tools–the ecosystem includes Para Bellum, Targeted Victory, FLS Connect, and i360–in the hopes of transforming future races.

Republican and Democratic data companies constantly tweak each other about who has the better toys. Writing on their official blog last August, Data Trust poked fun at the opposition, by pointing out that they developed a set of important tools for political consultants (a voter sample platform called “Lincoln” and an API for developers) ahead of NGP VAN, the toolkit favored by Democrats. At the same time, Democratic Party organizers make videos poking fun at Republican technology efforts that are aimed at a relatively small audience of engineers and strategists working in the political realm.

In other words, if you think the political fight playing out in public right now is wonky, wait until you hear about the machinations of the tech companies working behind the scenes to sway your vote. We surveyed the latest efforts from both parties to find out about the state of the art in electioneering engineering. The big obsession among the Republicans, it seems, is gearing up for the 2016 Presidential election.

Building A Tech Toolbox For The GOP

Earlier this year, the Republican National Committee (RNC) announced the launch of , a tech firm dedicated to what they call “Data engineering to power elections,” and with the unspoken goal of outflanking the Democratic Party’s sophisticated data mining and information collating capabilities. In an email to Fast Company, Para Bellum co-creator and Republican Party chief data scientist Azarias Reda said that he was especially proud of his team’s efforts to aggregate data such as door knock responses, and helping to develop constantly updated models of voter sentiment.

A big part of Para Bellum’s work is in the area of creating a targeted sharing system that lets campaign volunteers enter information for potential contacts, and then generate customized messages for those contacts in real time. While this technology has been in the advertising world for some time, it is still relatively new to the political sphere. Political races often come down to field workers going door-to-door or working the phones, and Republican (and Democrat) organizations believe that giving better tools to build better mobile apps is crucial.

The big challenge for Para Bellum is that they’re essentially building two different products at the same time: productivity management software for field workers and volunteers, along with sophisticated market research and advertising tools for the campaigns themselves. It’s not a challenge specific to the Republicans–the Democrats face the exact same issue–but it’s a unique development issue. Simply put, political campaigns don’t run at the same tempo as the mainstream advertising and marketing world.