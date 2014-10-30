Watch James Franco Fall Hard And Act Quickly In New Motorola Droid Turbo Ad

James Franco is a man of many talents. Actor, writer, director, student, artist… and now we can add to the list Acrobatic Cheater of Death. Well, at least as far as this new Verizon spot for the Motorola Droid Turbo is concerned.

Franco has been dropping short branded videos on his Twitter account, that appear to be shot by fans. The actor displays super-human speed in a variety of unexpected ways. Origami, iced coffee drinking and cycling. The obviously fake situations are really equating his general quickness with that of the new Motorola phone.





Now, with the official release of the the new phone, which boasts speed and battery life, Franco appears in an elaborate ad from mcgarrybowen, in which the creative polymath demonstrates just how fast the phone is by accomplishing several tasks as he plunges toward the pavement from the top of a building. It’s an amusing product demo, and bound to go over big with the Of Mice and Men demographic.