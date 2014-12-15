How The CEO of Lowekey Media Took The Mobile & Music Relationship To The Next Level

As a successful mobile entrepreneur, I’m sure you rely on your device(s) to navigate through your day. Tell us about your favorite apps for staying productive.

When navigating through my day I have to say the Apple IOS native music app is my favorite. In NYC its always loud, crowded and can be an extreme sensory overload. My music app and my cyfer playlist keep me focused when I’m working or moving throughout the city.

How has your role as an innovator in the mobile / digital space influenced the way in which you interact with employees? Is the new office, no office?

The way I see it employees are just “real” people who work for your company, they have emotions, life goals and struggles to so it helps me to send emails even when we’re a few feet away from each other just to keep a comfortable space for all those “real” people emotions.

Honestly, I’ve had a traditional office environment for the past year and I felt myself getting creatively congested. Stuck in those four walls is just not suitable anymore so when I’m conceptualizing or working through a product idea I like to take long walks in the New York streets or to a nearby park.

What are the most important questions you ask of yourself or your team everyday to work smarter?

My inspiration for SongBooth came directly from the mobile and music relationship. I thought if you can shoot a music video on your phone why not have a world on your phone to share it to. So many people release and test music audio files over websites, why not test your voice and visual appeal out as well. SongBooth is meant to be that avenue for the selfie singers that aspire to be the next Beyonce or Eminem.