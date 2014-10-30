The New Normal: Sofia Coppola Makes Gap Cool For The Holidays

The holidays are a time when families get together to celebrate, eat, drink and be merry. These gatherings can run the gauntlet of happy, sad, weird and hilarious all in one day.





For its new campaign heading into the holidays, Gap and agency Wieden+Kennedy New York are bringing the brand’s “Dress Normal” tagline into your strange family’s fun times. Directed by Sofia Coppola, the spots use great tunes and quirky characters to pitch perfectly sensible sweaters and other styles.

“I Got Stripes” by Johnny Cash plays over a teenage girl deftly navigating her home stuffed with relatives and friends. An understated but charmingly awkward encounter under mistletoe is backed by Promise’s “I’m Not Ready for Love.” There’s also a young boy’s hilariously downbeat karaoke performance of Johnny Ray’s “Cry” and a young woman playing pinball to “Deep Down” by Hazel and the Jolly Boys. The message in all the ads: you don’t have to get them to give Gap.





While it’s not clear how successful the Normal campaign is proving for the retailer these ads will be a welcome bright spot.