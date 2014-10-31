Employers Want “Critical Thinkers,” But Do They Know What It Means?

“Critical thinking.” It’s a phrase as vague as “results-oriented individual” or “problem-solver.” Companies call for job applicants that are both worker bees and world-class innovators, prepared to paint outside the lines–but only in the brand’s monochromatic colors.

According to an American Management Association survey, 72% of employers feel that critical thinking is key to their organization’s success, but only half of those surveyed said their employees actually show this skill.

When hiring managers want critical thinkers, what do they really mean?

In an attempt to clear up the term’s vague definition, the Wall Street Journal recently spoke with social science professionals, hiring managers, and job-seekers to find the real definition of the term.

Here are the traits they agree critical thinkers show:

Thinking critically involves “the ability to cross-examine evidence and logical argument. To sift through all the noise,” says Richard Arum, New York University sociology professor. Recognizing the difference between fluff and facts keeps a company from becoming tone-deaf to their own audience.

“Thinking about your thinking, while you’re thinking, in order to improve your thinking,” is how Linda Elder, educational psychologist and president of the Foundation for Critical Thinking, defines this trait.