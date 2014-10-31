The 15 Most Creative Pumpkins On Instagram

If you search through the #pumpkin hashtag on Instagram long enough, you’ll notice some recurring themes. The most popular pumpkins are the traditional Jack o’ Lantern, Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas, the cannibal pumpkin eating a smaller pumpkin, the classic seed-vomiting pumpkin and, this year, a blue-painted Cookie Monster hoovering cookies into his mouth.

But you won’t see any of those pumpkins here. Instead, we sought out pumpkins with true originality and stunning execution. (Ours, of course, counts–check out the Alfred Hitchcock pumpkin in slide #1.) The qualifications for our other 14 most creative pumpkins included:

Relevance: Images had to have a level of cultural significance to a large audience.

Originality: So many of the pumpkins, while amazing, were nearly exactly the same. In order to be chosen, pumpkins had to be unique. In the case of Princess Elsa from Frozen, there were many many of these designs, but the one produced by Kimberly Sugar was extremely well executed.

Authenticity: There were a huge number of great designs that stood out, but many were regrams from other artists, or were just swiped from the Internet. In order to make the list, we had to be certain beyond a reasonable doubt that the work was unique to the person who posted it.

Want to up your own pumpkin game to Michelangelo levels? There are more than a few ways to make a bad-ass pumpkin, but the biggest factors come down to your pumpkin quality, your imagination, and your skill level. If you’re using a stencil from a cheap pumpkin-carving kit, you’ve already lost as far as imagination goes, but maybe, deity willing, you can still make your pumpkin shine. Whether you carve, paint, collage, or mix-media your pumpkin, there are a few tricks I picked up while making Fast Company’s Hitchcock pumpkin that can help you get the most out of it.

First off, don’t just pick out any old pumpkin. You don’t want to try to create a masterpiece out of a soft, oozing rot-ball. When selecting a pumpkin, look for a one with a firm stem that’s still attached. If the pumpkin was healthy when it was picked, it can last 8-12 weeks. Once you carve it, it should hold up for another 5-10 days.

A traditional Irish Jack-o’-Lantern in the Museum of Country Life, Ireland. (Surely, you can do better than this.)

Next, clean all that dirt and grime and the ooze from diseased pumpkins off your beautiful one. Cut off the top with a serrated knife and hollow it out with an ice-cream scooper or large metal spoon.

When it comes to your image, if you’re using a stencil for your pumpkin, you’re a disgrace. (Kidding!) But it can be more difficult than it sounds.

I tried a stencil for our Alfred Hitchcock pumpkin, but because the pumpkin was as round as Hitchcock’s famous waistline, the paper didn’t lay well, even when I cut it to lay flat against the gourd. Finding a pumpkin with a smoother, flat surface would help. If you’re having trouble taping a stencil to the pumpkin, another way around this is to wet the stencil paper, place it on the desired location, and wrap it with plastic wrap several times (tape won’t stick to wet paper). You can also use a projector if you happen to have one handy.