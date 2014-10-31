How To Encourage Your Employees To Say Good Things About You On Social Media

The business world has a strange habit of speaking about social media as if it were a mystical land where the nature of human conversations, relationships, and emotions radically change. But they don’t.

Asking the question, “Why would employees talk about our brand on social media?” is a bit like asking, “Why do people talk to each other?”

People have always talked about their employers, and they always will. Social media is just a new medium for the same old dialogue. Your employees, particularly if they are millennials, are already talking about your company on social media. You could ignore this conversation. Or you can guide it in ways that will improve employee engagement, transform your marketing strategy, generate leads, and attract top talent.

It might shock you that 92% of millennials say that they are working for a company that makes a positive impact in the world, according to the 2014 Millennial Impact Report. They also spend an average of 4.2 hours per day social networking. Given those stats, why wouldn’t you encourage employees to talk about your company on social media?

The main objection is risk, but the risks are overblown. Our news is filled with social media embarrassments, not successes. Disastrous tweets dominate marketing blogs the same way that plane crashes, wars, natural disasters, shark attacks, and ebola dominate television. Happy news rarely makes the news. No one reports on all employees who are supporting their company on social media because it’s not juicy and attention-gripping. What is clear to thousands of companies like Dell, AT&T, and MasterCard is that doing nothing about these conversations is the biggest risk of all.

Here’s the real story behind all the fear-inspiring blunders: if you do foster social conversations and cultivate employee advocacy, your company will see ROI. LinkedIn and the Altimeter Group have found that socially engaged employees are 27% more likely to feel optimistic about their company’s future and 20% more likely to stay at their current company. These same companies are 57% more likely to get increased sales leads and 58% more likely to attract talent.

People also trust your employees far more than they trust your CEO and media representatives. The 2014 Edelman Trust Barometer found that the credibility of employees has increased 20% since 2009, shooting far ahead of trust in CEOs. Indeed, employees are considered the most credible voices on a company’s work environment, integrity, innovation, and business practices–well ahead of the CEO, academic sources, and media spokespeople. To suppress or ignore employee social activity is simply nonsensical.