For Women, Mentorship Is Key To Getting Over The Mid-Career Hump

Mike Larrain is your typical man’s man: he’s served in the Marines, spends his weekends coaching his sons’ Little League teams, and casually uses sports terminology to describe business strategies. So, on the surface, he might seem like a fish out of water at L’Oreal, a company that makes beauty products for women and has a largely female workforce. But in some ways, Larrain’s unconventional background has been an asset at the organization, since he never makes the mistake of assuming he understands the goals or motivations of the women on his team. He believes this perspective has made him a better manager and a better mentor.

Mike Larrain

To Larrain, mentorship and leadership go hand in hand. “I learned a lot about leadership in the Marines,” he tells Fast Company. “I remember officers ransacking my room and then accusing me of being untidy. It was a way to keep us in line, but not a strategy I wanted to take with me into the business world. On the other hand, I remember having strong mentors who were instrumental to my success.”

When he left the armed forces, it was very clear to him that having allies in leadership positions was just as critical to advancing in the corporate sector. And here’s where gender dynamics come into play: women are still vastly underrepresented at the top of companies, making up only 24 percent of senior leadership positions globally. Larrain believes it is incumbent on male leaders to give women the support and strategic advice that they need to move up the ladder.

At L’Oreal, Larrain noticed that there are specific moments when women are particularly vulnerable to falling behind. After doggedly working through entry-level and early mid-level positions, he observed that women’s momentum tended to flag right when they were primed to enter top jobs. “I’ve seen far too many talented and dedicated women rise through the ranks, but not able to reach their full potential because they drop off or are overlooked on their way up,” he says.

This trend has been documented by countless business studies which say that women “opt out” to start families. However, a breakthrough study released by Bain last month refutes this logic, arguing that the real reason women fall behind is due to lack of management effort to move even successful careers forward. “Women lack meaningful recognition and support from managers during their mid-level career period, when women crystalize their aspirations and build–or erode–their confidence,” the report found.

This is precisely where Larrain believes male leaders can–and must–step in. In his own career, he’s consciously devoted time and resources to mentoring women on his team, particularly during moments when they might be susceptible to losing faith in themselves. For instance, he’s worked closely with Brenda Wu, general manager of Skinceuticals, with the goal of helping her to break into the very highest echelons at the company.

Larrain says that discussing goals is critical to being a good mentor. “At the start of any mentoring relationship, I always sit down with my mentee and discuss what their objectives are,” he says. “Mentorship isn’t one size fits all. It’s about developing an individualized relationship that helps someone reach the next level, both personally and professionally. So, in many ways, the key to being a good mentor is listening.” This is particularly important for male-female mentoring, since men may not perceive the full range of challenges women on their teams are facing.