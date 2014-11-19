The Original Tweeting: This App Is Like Shazam For Bird Songs

Music identification service Shazam has helped many of us become a little more musically literate. Now, a similar sound-recognition service is set to do the same for other hard-to-identify sounds: the calls and songs of birds.

Warblr is a mobile app that’s a lot like Shazam. You record a bird and the service matches it to a database of previously-classified soundbites. The app, which is due for launch in the Spring, is based on research by Dan Stowell, an audio scientist at Queen Mary University of London.

Stowell and his business partner Florence Wilkinson are currently funding development on Kickstarter. See their pitch here:

In the initial phase of development, Wilkinson and Stowell plan to focus on 400 to 500 British species. If they go past their $80,000 goal, they’ll expand it to include North American birds as well.

Their larger idea is to create a record of bird sightings and help research. “Every time you use the app to identify a bird, we’re going to take GPS coordinates and..map which species of birds are being seen when and where and we’re going to share these with conservationists,” says Wilkinson, in the video.

The early prototype seems to be a little unreliable, and it gets confused when more than one bird is calling. Kickstarter funding should hopefully take care of that. Check out the campaign here.