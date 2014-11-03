When Micromanaging Is A Good Thing

It’s not really a statement you hear often from a leader or manager but it’s one Ted Karkus, CEO of ProPhase Labs, makers of Cold-EEZE Cold Remedy, is sticking to.

Ted Karkus

We’ve often heard managers arguing for more autonomy in the workplace, but Karkus would like to make his case in defense of micromanaging. He’d also like to state for the record that not all micromanaging is good micromanaging and that the latter starts with building a team that’s been put through a fine sieve.

“Where micromanaging gets the knock is it gives the impression that you have one person doing everything, which couldn’t possibly be effective or efficient–it makes it sound like you have no trust or faith in your employees,” Karkus says. “I consider myself a micromanager who has the opposite approach: I try to include in the company who can provide valuable input or expertise to do the task at hand. If I find myself not being able to hand off responsibilities, it would mean I hired the wrong people.”

Here’s how Karkus practices micromanaging in his business:

“At the outset you have to have a methodical process for hiring. What I learned is you don’t want to interview until the last step because you may hire that person because you like that person–that’s when mistakes occur. It’s critically important to assess the strengths and weaknesses of a candidate before you interview them. We start with a job description, which sounds like a pretty easy task to develop but the reality is when you have senior members put together a job description, invariably each person has different ideas of what they think are the most important aspects in terms of job responsibilities. You’re rarely going to find a candidate who can do everything well relative to the job responsibilities so you have to prioritize those responsibilities and then look for candidates whose strengths fit the most important ones.

“We have search firms who find candidates whose resumes fit with the job description. If they fit, we then have the candidates do a personality assessment, which basically outlines their strengths and weaknesses. If they fit, then as the final step we’ll interview the candidate, and if we like the candidate then we’ll hire them.”