Your Creative Calendar: 61 Things To Do, Watch, Hear, And Read This November

The Christmas Creep is real, my friends. The gears start grinding earlier and earlier each year, it seems. Radio City Music Hall in New York, for instance has been looking rather festive since the late part of mid-October. Bill O’Reilly has already begun decorating the bunker in his compound to prepare for the annual War on Christmas. In many ways, this year-end ramp-up is similar to the way Summer Movie Season seems to start its reign of terror/delight earlier each year to the point where we’re staring agog at tentpole blockbusters in early March. Now, Oscar Bait season seems to be echoing this trend as well, with clear-cut candidates like Foxcatcher coming out in November rather than the traditional December. Pretty soon it will always be Summer or Christmas, and the only movies will be comic books come to life or period-garb prestige pictures. In the meantime, have a look at November’s offerings–not just in film, but every corner of the expansive manse that is pop culture. Be . . . thankful we did this for you.