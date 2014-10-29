Today in Tabs: Crash and Burn

Forty five years ago today, on October 29th, 1969, the first ARPANET connection was established , the first tenuous link in what would become the inescapable garbage trap we now call the internet. The first message was supposed to be the word “login” but the remote host at Stanford crashed after just two letters, so the first internet message ever sent was: “lo.” Lol. Around the same time, the Soviet Union was, according to Elon Musk , building the rocket engine that Orbital Sciences would use last night in the Antares rocket that blew up six seconds into its ISS resupply flight. Fortunately no one was injured, and no urgently needed supplies were lost. But I want you to keep the following image in mind, as it’s kind of our spirit guide for today.

Private companies are pioneers of space. NASA just blows stuff up. Says @FoxNews about #Antares pic.twitter.com/FFwgll8wi3



crash and burn, return, listen to yourself churn crash and burn, return, listen to yourself churn

Also crashing and burning is Matt Taibbi’s First Look Media project, Racket. Taibbi has been AWOL for “weeks” apparently, and when the story came out yesterday, First Look’s Tycoon-in-Chief Pierre Omidyar issued an important announcement titled “Important Announcement” importantly announcing that the project has been canned and Taibbi’s erstwhile staff was now teetering carefully on the precipice of Mt. Fired and “exploring next steps.” (Pareene: Guest-tabs? DM me bb!) While Taibbi is not always the most genial fellow, Intercept EIC John Cook said “what has happened is bad and dumb and needless and not matt taibbi’s fault,” which makes me wonder whose fault it might be. Whatever happens, I just hope we’ll see Taibbi and his staff emerge from the silence of the media startup black hole and get writing again pretty soon.

Meanwhile! Human poop emoji Paul Carr decided to literally make it about.me, by publishing his half of an email argument he had with Taibbi way back in July. “[H]appy to stay off the record…” Carr lies in one of the first messages. Taibbi broke a pretty long Twitter silence to point out that “Off the record does not mean you can publish your half of a conversation with a source.” And the whole thing led eventually to this hot Carr-on-Carr action. Also coming soon on Pando: “The Lincoln–[Redacted] Debates,” and “Frost/[Redacted].” Sorry everyone, but your request to hear both sides has been denied.

Blocktober

Nopevember

Diss-men-ber

Banuary

Dropdeaduary — Jessica Roy (@JessicaKRoy) October 29, 2014

Today in better media news: Emily Yoshida is on her way from Grantland to The Verge, which is good news if you’re Emily Yoshida or The Verge. Elisabeth Donelly interviewed Mallory for Flavorwire and it’s, I want to say “predictably great” but actually its somehow even better than I expected.

Someone finally made the Gamergate Downfall Video and it’s real good.

Grendan studied thirst for the Awl. Sarah Jeong links surveillance with intimate partner violence. I’ve been muttering “PROTON SYNCHROTRON” in my deepest Transformers voice all day. Chasing that Kim K money, Blackberry is trying to bring back the Bold. It will fail miserably, because despite what certain tryhards want to claim, old phones suck. Welcome to Maine. Welcome to the Sadternet. Welcome to Hell. Hello darkness, my old fiend.

Tabs intern Bijan is the only person I know who routinely gets owned by his own twitter bot.