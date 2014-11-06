An App Trying To Save Your Office From Dying Of Boredom

Analyzing enterprise data may never be as enjoyable as scrolling through an Instagram feed. But Chartcube , a new app launching today, is at least trying to make business data as easy to use.





The free app is the effort of former Evernote, eBay, Prezi, and McKinsey employees who are attempting to get rid of the unnecessary steps required to deal with critical business data. Instead of opening Excel to look at the information, sending comments or questions over email, and then displaying graphs in powerpoint, Chartcube wants to handle the entire process in a single app.

Initially, users will be able to import excel data from email and Dropbox (more sources coming in the future), and have it displayed in a visually attractive way. The app will also support commenting on graphs which should help keep relevant members of the project in the loop together.

At this point, it doesn’t matter whether the an app is for the end consumer or the enterprise; it better fit in someone’s pocket. Chartcube ultimately wants to include all kinds of enterprise data and make it fit comfortably on people’s small touchscreen devices. Because even though other solutions like Quip or Google Docs may provide spreadsheets on-the-go, it’s still a spreadsheet on your phone.

“The differentiator for Chartcube is the complete rethinking of how data could be reviewed on a small touch screen,” says head of growth at Chartcube Jack Mardack. “Our algorithms deconstruct the data and create a ‘portable data format’ (a cube) where you can swipe and tap to explore data in a unique and compelling way.”





CEO of Chartcube Pankaj Tibrewal also sees a future that might be as seamless as users just inputing their Salesforce username and password into the app and having the data imported automatically.

“Across industries, enterprise data has a similar structure, and people have a similar mental model for reviewing. Chartcube serves this use case extremely well,” Tibrewal explains. “We are starting with Excel, but very soon people will be able to access other data sources such as ERP, BI, or SaaS.”