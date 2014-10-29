Benedict Cumberbatch Will Blow Your Anglo-TV-Loving Mind With This Interactive Trailer For BBC Drama

Last year, fans of the hit U.K. series Sherlock were treated to maximum Benedict Cumberbatch in a cool interactive trailer for the show’s third season. Now, BBC is using the same technology to plant embedded Easter eggs throughout another trailer for a variety of its upcoming dramas. Oh, and there’s still plenty of Cumberbatch.





This time, the actor recites a certain famous Shakespeare monologue about human drama as clips and promos for returning and new shows fly by at a clip. But! If you ever want to slow down and dig a bit deeper into, say, the new season of Gillian Anderson’s The Fall, you can. Created with Wirewax, the trailer allows you to seamlessly move from the network trailer to more than 28 minutes of extra content and clips from specific shows–like Call the Midwife, Jonathan Strange and Mr. Norrell and Doctor Who–then back again.





It’s enough period costume and mystery to blow your AngloTV-phile mind.