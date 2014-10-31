The Desk De-Cluttering Guide For People Who Hate This Kind Of Thing

When it comes to banishing paper and clearing clutter, there’s a lot of advice out there. Touch each piece of paper once and deal with, delegate or ditch it. Clear off your desk at the end of every day. Go paperless!

Sure.

For most of us, the conventional advice just doesn’t work. The paper piles grow higher and we feel overwhelmed by them. Fortunately, there are a few experts who had some fresh advice that just might work.

If there is nowhere to put the piles on top of your desk, it’s going to be difficult to get rid of them, says professional organizer Sara S. Skillen, founder of Franklin, Tennessee-based SkillSet Organizing. Clear out permanent files and drawers so you have a place to put the items on your desk. Return unused office supplies–another source of clutter–to their storage area.

Even if you don’t have the time or inclination to put everything away every day, you can still keep the clutter to a manageable level. Skillen recommends using vertical files, labeled with the typical categories into which your desk piles fall, such as:

Urgent

Invoices

Receipts

Needs Follow-up

Scan

Read and respond

Skillen recommends setting aside 15 to 20 minutes each day to deal with the items in your vertical files–move them to your permanent files or take the actions they require–so those files don’t get overstuffed, too. You may even find that a file can be delegated, such as scanning receipts or coding invoices for payment.

“Even if you’re delaying making decisions, you at least have the paper separated into broad categories that you can tackle when your schedule allows,” she says.