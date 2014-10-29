These Are The Products You Can Finance On Reddit’s New Crowdfunding Platform

Like a nebula belching a new star into life, the sprawling web community Reddit today announced a new Kickstarter-like crowdfunding platform so that users can get their projects financed. Redditmade is, according to Reddit marketing manager Kaela Gardner, “a new place to turn the best designs and products by the community into reality.” Why dive into the messy, often disappointing fray of crowdfunded products? Here’s how Gardner explains it :

One of the biggest reasons we created redditmade was to allow subreddits an easy way to create official subreddit merch for their communities. Whatever you want to make, we’ll connect you to our network of quality sourcing partners for a variety of products and walk you through every step of the process so your community can celebrate your connection and show off your pride without all the work.

Users are given 30 days to raise funds, and if their goal is met, Redditmade will walk them through the process of making their project–whether it’s “a hat, sticker glass, or something super specialty customized and unique”–a reality. As an option, whoever is in charge of the campaign can also choose to sell their items at cost for no profit, or donate all the profits raised to a charity or cause of their liking.

It’s unclear how or if Reddit plans on making money from this. Right now, it looks like campaigns may soon be able to pay to have their project advertised throughout the site.





What kind of stuff can you fund? The first batch of products are mostly a $0-raised hodgepodge of Reddit stickers, ThinkGeek-y tees, and a lone pair of $100 headphones that look as if Beats mated with a Decepticon. You might want to hold onto your Fry macros, at least for now.