This Startup Wants To Bring Back Local Bike Manufacturing By Reinventing How Bikes Are Made

Of the 16 million bicycles sold in the U.S. last year, 99% were made in China or Taiwan. Schwinn stopped manufacturing in the U.S. in 1991; Cannondale stopped a decade later. Trek makes a fraction of its bikes locally, but most are made in China. Only high-end custom builders have survived, and most people can’t afford their products.

A startup in Portland called Circa Cycles hopes to bring bike manufacturing back to Oregon by rethinking how bicycles are made. Using an ultra-optimized process, the company says it will be able to make affordable custom bikes in 10 days or less (affordable for custom bikes, that is–the first bikes start around $1,800).





“Typically, making a custom bike takes anywhere from three months, up to as much as five years,” says Rich Fox, the startup’s founder, who used to be an innovation director at Nike. “So the idea that you can turn a bike around in less than 10 days–it’s pretty innovative to go from zero to bike that quick.”

The secret to the new process is a design that minimizes labor. American bike manufacturers started moving to Taiwan in the 1980s because they couldn’t afford American wages, and later moved to China when Taiwanese workers became too expensive. By tweaking every part of the process, Circa drastically cut the amount of work required to put a bike together.

“Basically, it works because we’ve done a lot of planning in advance,” Fox says. “It goes together almost like a Lego set. It’s kind of like a combination of Ikea, and Lego, and Swatch, in a way.” An average bike might require 50-100 hours of hand labor, but Circa’s new frames take 10 hours or less.

Instead of welding the frame together–a messy process that takes highly skilled labor–the bike is joined with adhesives that are usually used to build airplanes or racecars. And instead of painting the frame, another expensive and time-consuming process, it’s anodized at a local Portland shop. A custom color can be ready in a few days.





The first bike is only partially custom, with a single frame. But a cyclist can choose to swap out drivetrains, handlebars, and tires to make it into a road bike or a townie, and choose a color and size. The system is designed to eventually make fully custom bikes just as quickly. Instead of tooling each part–another expensive process that only makes sense for large production runs–the designers use CNC machines to quickly program unique designs.