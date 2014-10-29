Patagonia Points Out Your Nice New Winter Jacket Might Be Made With Goose Torture

In a lot of places on Earth, winter is a cold, snowy wasteland. Last winter, especially. And it looks like another polar vortex will be gracing us with its presence soon enough. That’s when a nice, big puffy down jacket comes in handy, right? Sure, the geese are often force-fed foie gras and plucked while alive, but it sure beats getting the chills while shoveling the driveway. Oh. Wait.





Chances are you didn’t even know your winter Michelin Man look was often a result of goose torture. Patagonia’s new ad is here to remind you, and to highlight its own more ethical practices.

In 2010, the company was called out for the cruelty involved in sourcing its down. Last year, Patagonia pledged to make any down in its entire collection 100% traceable within a year. Traceable Down is sourced from birds that have been neither force-fed nor plucked for their feathers and down during their lifetime. Now it’s celebrating reaching that goal with an animated short, by Geoff McFetridge, that’s reminiscent of Chipotle’s mini-films about the sadness of factory farming. It’s like Saw for geese, but with a happier ending.