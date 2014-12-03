The Phone For Disabled People Lets You Surf Facebook With Only Your Face

Working on UI and UX for smartphones is difficult enough. It becomes even more difficult when your target population is disabled. But a growing number of companies, ranging from small startups to tech giants, are busy at work creating smartphone interfaces for quadriplegics and paraplegics. To serve users, designers have to embrace face tracking, eye tracking, voice controls, and some no-brainer design approaches.

For users who cannot move their own wheelchairs or groom themselves unassisted, being able to operate a phone grants a considerable amount of autonomy.

Sesame Labs

Giora Livne, an engineer who became a quadriplegic after sustaining injuries in a fall, says being able to operate a smartphone independently changed his life. “It’s like going from the stone age to the space age,” Livne told Co.Labs.

His company, Israel-based Sesame Enable, makes adaptive technology for handless operation of smartphones. Using a combination of face tracking through a phone’s front-facing camera and voice control, Livne—who has restricted facial mobility as well—can make phone calls and operate apps independently.

Sesame’s new Sesame Phone is a modified Google Nexus 5 which uses a combination of head movements and eye controls to replace touch-screen interfaces inside of Android apps. Sesame’s tech relies on an always-on front camera within the phone, which tracks the user’s facial movements. These movements are then translated into control of an on-screen cursor which substitutes for a finger on the touch screen. Voice commands are also used to supplement the face tracker.

The phone is now available for pre-order for approximately $1,000 through the company’s Indiegogo campaign; as of publication, the company has raised $23,000 for a goal of $30,000. Interest has been shown by larger companies as well; Verizon named the phone as a finalist in a $1 million education-tech competition.

Because it is dependent on nonstop camera operation, battery life is only one hour; Sesame CEO Oded Ben Dov says the device is designed to be used while plugged into a power source.