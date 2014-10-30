4 Ways To Earn A Leadership Position

Much has been written on what makes a great leader. From morning routines to management styles, plus tips and tricks on the best ways to lead–when it comes to leadership, many theories have already been examined.

While that advice can make for a good read or a timely reminder, it’s equally important to look at how those who have attained leadership positions came by them. Were there specific characteristics they possessed or career paths they followed?

After co-founding and running a company for more than 20 years, there are four tried and true ways I’ve seen people earn their leadership positions.

This isn’t about people getting themselves fired insomuch as it’s about becoming so good at their position that they are no longer needed in that role.

People who have succeeded and risen to the top have done so because they’ve proven they can do more. They have taken the time to perfect their skills and complete the tasks assigned; at the same time they have proven themselves to be dependable, people whom the team turned to because the job would be done well and right.

I’ve found that the people who have been the most successful at a position long term were the ones who were most excited about it, not those who had the most experience. Nowadays, if an employee is good at something they stick with it, perhaps for their entire career. There is nothing wrong with that approach, but what excites people today won’t necessarily excite them tomorrow.

Those who really grow and become leaders pursue interests that are fuelled by their passions. In some companies that may be easier said than done, but it’s important for people to speak up and make it known what they are interested in.