Ben Affleck And Other “Batman V Superman” Stars Have An Important Message About Actual Bats

Typically, Batman spends his time saving the citizens of Gotham. Meanwhile, Superman is busy protecting people in Metropolis. But now, ahead of the much-hyped Zack Snyder-helmed blockbuster Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, the heroes are trying to save bats. Look, we all know DC Comics doesn’t tell jokes , so stop giggling.

Bats, as the star-studded spot makes clear, are a crucial part of a healthy ecosystem. Like eating all kinds of bugs so humans can ease up on the pesticides (and, you know, not be buried in bugs). But millions of bats in North America are being killed by a fungus called white-nose syndrome that grows on them while they hibernate.





“Essentially, these bats are on the verge of completely dying out,” says Ben Affleck (fully clothed). “Not only would we lose an extraordinary species, the death of our bats would be catastrophic to our ecosystem.”

To help, the star and director of the film are asking people to visit SaveBats.org to donate money, buy a bat house, or build their own, to help the species survive. Snyder says, “As a movie that benefits from the bats, we thought we’re going to build these bat habitats as a way to raise awareness.”





And if that’s not enough to get you excited, there’s always Amy Adams holding the largest type of bat in the world.