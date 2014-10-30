The Best Projector Screen for most people is the $200 Silver Ticket 100” , which I found after spending 90 hours building (or painting) screens, watching movies and TV, taking measurements, and comparing them side-by-side. The Silver Ticket is easy to assemble, available in a variety of sizes, and has a surface that is relatively neutral. There are screens that are better, or cheaper, but none offer the balance and value the Silver Ticket does.





We set out to review 100-inch, 16:9 screens, with as close to 1.0 gain as possible (reflecting the same amount of light that hits the screen). This is a good-sized, “average” screen that works for most people. You can go larger, though the image will be dimmer. As almost any modern projector can create a bright image on a 100-inch screen, a gain of 1.0 is fine.

To test the contenders, every screen was built and tested in my home theater room. I used an Epson 5020UBe projector combined with a Lumagen Radiance 2021 video processor to make the projector as accurate as possible. Using a spectrometer and a colorimeter I measured the images off the lens, then off the screen, to see how much of a color shift each screen introduced and calculate the actual gain. I watched a variety of things on each screen to look for sparkles, hotspots, texture, or other issues.

If you’re still using a white-painted wall, you really should upgrade. A screen has less texture and will show more accurate colors, plus add pop to the image.

The Silver Ticket screen is the best because it has good image quality that introduces only a small tint, it’s easy to build, very affordable, and just plain looks good. Unless you want to spend a lot of time on a DIY project, or are willing to spend a ton more money, you simply aren’t going to do better for a basic screen than the Silver Ticket.

At $200 for a 100” 16:9 screen, the Silver Ticket is the cheapest overall option tested for a pre-built screen, but it performs as well as options that cost up to 7x as much. Moving up to a 120” model adds $50, and there are many other sizes available from 92” up to 175”.

In real-world use, the Silver Ticket just looks good. Watching Skyfall or Harry Potter on it, I never felt that I was missing anything. Images are sharp and let me see the texture of a suit or the wrinkles in skin. Sitting at the edge of the screen still produces an image that is very good with no additional color shift. The Silver Ticket screen produces an image that makes me happy to recommend it to friends or family.

It took me 30 minutes total to assemble the screen, which is one of the quickest times of any screen tested.





The color of the Silver Ticket is not perfectly neutral. The Goo Systems GooTub is more neutral as are both Stewart screens. Everything else tested, including my personal $2,700 screen, has the same color tint or worse than the Silver Ticket. The tint is low enough that it won’t be noticeable to the naked eye with most projectors. With my calibrated projector I had no issues while watching anything.