Chrysler, Champion Of Detroit, Takes On The World With German And Japanese Ads

For decades foreign car companies have enjoyed a reputation of higher quality, better style, and more reliability. Germany, Japan, Sweden, all coming into America with their exotic names and that often intangible other.





Chrysler knows the perception exists and that’s why it’s pitching the new 200 sedan in Japanese. And German. The automaker gained a high profile over the last few years with its “Imported From Detroit” and “America’s Import” ad campaigns, which have played up made-in-America pride. This newest campaign, “Ready to Take on the World,” advances that message. In the new ads, from Wieden+Kennedy Portland, we see a car gliding stylishly across a bridge over a koi pond while Japanese narration speaks of quality and craftsmanship. In another spot, a sleek auto is zipping down the AutobahNOOOOOPE. Welcome to Michigan!

“Our story has evolved from ‘Detroit is back’ to ‘America is back’ to now America is ‘ready to take on the world,’” said Olivier Francois, chief marketing officer, Chrysler Group, in a statement. “With the all-new Chrysler 200, we’ve made a car that feels, looks, and drives as competitively and competently as any import, but is built in the USA.”





Chrysler’s clearly proud of its Made in the USA bonafides. So much so it’s willing to give tours of its new factory and now challenge its global competition on its own turf, or at least in its own language. The next, yet-to-be-released spot will tweak the idea of Swedish safety.