Atari Looks To Hit The Jackpot With New Casino-Style Gaming Platform

Many of Atari’s original customers are now the age of most casino frequenters ( median age 46 ), so it makes sense that the video game company would use a casino theme to attempt its comeback.

Atari announced on Tuesday a new online social game called Atari Jackpots, a casino-style platform that includes classic gambling games branded with vintage Atari titles such as Asteroids, Breakout, Centipede, and Missile Command.

Using virtual currency–chips that can be earned by playing games or purchased with a credit card–players can access Atari-branded single and multiplayer games like slots, blackjack, video poker, solitaire, and bingo.

Players create a custom avatar in the game community. They can use the coins they earn playing games to customize their avatar with outfits and accessories, but the virtual currency cannot be cashed out for real money. Players can chat with each other and exchange Bonus Charms–used to increase virtual currency payouts–while at the Breakout dance club or in a giant indoor ball pit.

This is only the beginning for Atari’s venture into online gambling. The company is also developing a real-money gaming product, Atari Casino, with its partner Pariplay. Atari Casino is scheduled to be released later this year.

