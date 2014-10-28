Misleading Headlines Can Leave Lasting Impressions, Even If You Read The Article

Earlier this month, with fears of Ebola on the rise, CNN’s website published an article called “Ebola in the air? A nightmare that could happen.” The headline suggested that the Ebola virus, which only spreads through contact with bodily fluids, might mutate enough to be transmitted through a cough or a sneeze. But medical experts in the actual article disregarded the idea that Ebola would change its mode of transmission, calling it speculation “unsubstantiated by any evidence.” On these grounds, the headline might well have read: “Ebola in the air? No need to worry.”

The research serves as an indictment of stories that give undue weight to lay opinions in the name of journalistic balance and objectivity.

CNN isn’t the only media outlet guilty of writing misleading headlines on the topic of Ebola, or anything else for that matter. The crime is often seen as victimless or irrelevant so long as readers digest the article itself and form their own conclusions. To some extent that’s true. But a new study demonstrates that the initial impressions formed from a headline can have a measurable influence on a person’s thoughts and intentions, even if that person reads enough of the corresponding article to recognize the headline’s flaws.

“A misleading headline can thus do damage despite genuine attempts to accurately comprehend an article,” the researchers, led by psychologist Ullrich K. H. Ecker of the University of Western Australia, conclude in a new paper in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: Applied.





The researchers ran two experiments with multiple components, but let’s focus on the part of their study most relevant to the Ebola headline problem. In one test, Ecker and colleagues asked participants to read several short articles. Some of these articles had slightly misleading headlines. Others had headlines that were broadly accurate in the context of the entire article.

Take one test article about the safety of consuming genetically modified food. The article quotes a scientific consortium backed by a national science academy as saying that the safety of such food “has been confirmed by many peer-reviewed studies world-wide.” In an attempt to seem balanced, the article also quotes an organic-food advocate (and presumed opponent of GM foods) saying that the long-term health impacts of genetically modified food “remain undetermined.”

Some test participants read this article below a fairly accurate (if terribly bland) headline: “GM foods are safe.” Others read it below a headline that wasn’t blatantly wrong but remained slightly misleading or imbalanced: “GM foods may pose long-term health risks.” After reading the articles, test participants answered questions meant to gauge the influence the story might have left on their thoughts or potential behaviors.