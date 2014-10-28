Today in Tabs: Live From Inexpressible Island

History was made a long time ago, by the people who lived then, but occasionally some of it returns to us in the form of old things. The diary of George Murray Levick, for example, lost on Robert Falcon Scott’s fatal 1910-1913 Terra Nova expedition, was revealed by last summer’s Antarctic snowmelt and restored by New Zealand’s Antarctic Heritage Trust. Levick apparently spent the winter of 1911-1912 “in an ice cave on Inexpressible Island” which is my new goal in life. Another old thing is the crew manifest for the whaler Acushnet, which counts among its soon-to-be-regretful number a 21 year old Herman Melville, who would jump ship 18 months later at the Marquesas and have many other adventures before returning to MA to write the greatest book ever. My generation’s version of going to sea and being horsewhipped by the bosun’s mate was starting an online community, and Kyle Chayka has a great Gizmodo tab on what he calls the Web 1.0 revival, sites like Ello, tilde.club, and Facebook’s new Rooms app. Of course the opposite of history is the future, and what says “the future” more strongly than tractor beams? If you need to move tiny specks of dust a fraction of a meter, you’re finally in luck.

Experience BIJ! TODAY’S INTERN TAB, by BIJAN STEPHEN According to Wikipedia, crowdfunding began as a widespread practice in the early 2000s. It feels like a uniquely internet-based phenomenon, re: ~harnessing the power of the global crowd~, although apparently praenumeration—selling stuff in advance at a discount—has been around since the 18th century. It was usually used for books, but in 1884 the practice raised over $100,000 for the Statue of Liberty in donations of generally less than $1. Now that we’ve got Kickstarter et al., the process has become much more streamlined and now moves billions of dollars per year. But what happens when projects never come to fruition? Casey Johnston has a fascinating look at the backers left in the cold, over at Ars Technica. “Why burn out when you can fade away?” Bijan’s second sentence today started out with a parenthetical, two em dashes, and a semicolon. It was somehow only made of dependent clauses? I just want you to know the kind of thing I’m protecting you from here. Today in Drake: “How ’bout Now? Today in feat. Drake: Nicki Minaj, “Only (feat. Drake, Lil Wayne, and C**** B****)“ ~so thick that every tab in the room is so uncomfortable~

