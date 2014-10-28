Watch The Trailer For The World’s First Iranian Vampire Western

Earlier this year, a short teaser trailer for a new indie vampire movie went online. It was just an eerie peek, barely 30 seconds and a lot of mystery in those spare moments. Now audiences beyond the festival circuit will have a chance to see the proper trailer for director Ana Lily Amirpour’s Iranian vampire western, A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night.





The film is being released by Vice Films and, not long ago in an interview with Co.Create, the media company’s chief creative officer Eddy Moretti proclaimed Amirpour “the next Tarantino.” It’s not tough to see the kindred taste in mixing genres to create something wholly original. Black and white spaghetti Western feminist fanger flick in Farsi? It almost sounds like a spoof Vice tweet. Except this one is real and looks pretty damn good.