Is An MBA Necessary?

Get off your ass. Get out there. Try something. And fail already. That’s the tough love delivered by Scooter Braun in this week’s episode of Power Couples. But that’s not the only thing Scooter and Yael Cohen Braun have to say about the question posed by Wharton’s Twitter account, @Wharton_EMBA. So do you need that MBA in order to be a successful entrepreneur? Watch the video for the complete answer.