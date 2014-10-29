These Are The Best Movie Death Scenes Ever, As Chosen By 29 Horror Directors

One of the most difficult demands of being a theatrical actor is dying on stage. Most people can draw on life-experience to reasonably emote just about any other situation, but very few of us aboveground folk can approximate what it looks like to be killed. In movies, however, it’s a different story. While some movie deaths actually do require Stanislavski-grade acting, many others involve enough blood-squibs and special effects to render performance beside the point. These are the deaths that magnetize the morbid fascination of horror movie fans.

The ABCs of Death 2 is a horror anthology wherein each letter represents another short film and another grisly way to shed this mortal coil. (We’ve already seen the lone crowdsourced entry, M Is For Mastication, and it is both disgusting and rad.) In order to promote the new film, Drafthouse Films asked the 29 directors involved to pick out their favorite movie death scenes, and the result is like a short, plot-free version of The ABCs itself–a supercut of blood and guts.





Some of these were probably chosen for nostalgic reasons; Leonardo DiCaprio’s sendoff in Titanic or Scar’s death in The Lion King. Some are funny, like the man who turned out to be made of porcelain in spy spoof Top Secret! The crushing of The Terminator is included, for some reason. Of course, many of these deaths were chosen because they are ridiculous and gruesome and the gorehounds among us can’t seem to get enough.

Here’s a list of the movies from which these scenes come:

Contraband Theatre Of Blood The Terminator Raiders Of The Lost Ark Alien Once Upon A Time In The West Hidden (Cache) Sometimes A Great Notion Scarface Men Behind The Sun King Kong Blue Velvet Titanic House (Hausu) The Stepfather Le Trio Inferno Top Secret Songs from the Second Floor (Sånger från andra våningen) The Deer Hunter Let The Right One In Death Proof Suicide Club Robocop The Lion King Shogun Assassin Jaws The Dark Knight Rises The Fury Hard Core Logo

H/t to JoBlo