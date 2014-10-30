How To Solve The Anti-Photoshopping Movement’s Big Problem

After receiving her Art History degree from Wellesley College in the late ’90s, Eunice Gomes headed to the Big Apple in search of a career that would put her creative skills to work. She landed in the fashion world, carving out a place for herself in the nascent field of digital retouching. Using newly developed Photoshop software, she edited images for brands like Calvin Klein, Balenciaga, and Ralph Lauren, and photo spreads for magazines like Vanity Fair, Allure, and Glamour.

Gomes has mastered the craft of perfecting light and color, erasing blemishes and, even, at times, reshaping models’ bodies. “About 10 years ago, there was a lot of pressure on retouchers from creative directors to make very thin models look even thinner,” she recalls. “We used liquefying and trimming tools to make models look long and lean, but also anatomically correct. We definitely made necks and legs longer, trimmed waists and calves, and narrowed arms. I am so glad that the worst of that is over.”

Before and After editing of a ModCloth photoshoot Photo: ModCloth

The tide began to turn around 2007 when organizations began battling the fashion industry’s Photoshopping practices. In 2010, Dartmouth computer science professor Hany Farid created software to expose how much a photo has been manipulated. In 2011, the American Medical Association released findings showing that the alteration of photographs in advertising to enhance models’ bodies was linked to eating disorders; a year later the Agency for Healthcare Research also noted that there was a 119% rise in hospitalizations for eating disorders among children during the years when Photoshopping became widespread. Meanwhile the U.K.’s Advertising Standards Authority banned ads featuring Julia Roberts and Christy Turlington for being too airbrushed.

Finally, in 2012, a tipping point: 14-year-old Julia Bluhm gathered 84,000 signatures on a petition to demand that Seventeen magazine include one unretouched photo spread in each issue. (Seventeen’s editor in chief complied.) And the fight continues: just this year, The Brave Girls Alliance launched a campaign asking companies not to alter the shape, size, proportion or color of models in ads; ModCloth was the first brand to pledge.





In many ways, this dogged anti-Photoshopping campaign has worked. Fashion labels are aware that their advertising practices are being scrutinized and many are rethinking their approach. Peter Kim, founder and CEO of Hudson Jeans, tells me he felt compelled to change his company’s retouching practices in a crisis of conscience. “I realized that Photoshopping had become about much more than just enhancing the artistic value of the pictures, but it was butchering and carving up the body until it is not human anymore,” he says. “I started feeling an enormous amount of guilt because this is something we’ve done as a company. The consequences are massive: it attacks the core of people’s self-worth. I am particularly aware of how it disproportionately affects young women, since I have two young girls.” Hudson Jeans has just launched a #ShushTheBrush advertising campaign to highlight it’s move away from excessive retouching.

While Gomes supports this feminist sentiment, she also makes the case that the emphasis on Photoshopping is sort of besides the point. Retouching itself is a valuable and necessary tool in photography: it can be used to misrepresent bodies, but it can just as easily be used to make bodies look more like themselves by correcting the color or light distortions from the photoshoot. Gomes points out that the anti-Photoshopping movement tackles one symptom of the problem, but not the cause. In fact, the narrow focus on retouching might be a distraction from other important issues at the heart of the fashion industry, such as using models that are predominantly young, white, and, yes, skinny.





Gomes is not alone in wanting to move the conversation beyond Photoshop. The lifestyle site SheKnows recently reframed the discussion about unrealistic beauty standards to encompass all the ways that images misrepresent women. In a survey released earlier this month, SheKnows discovered that female consumers want brands to use models of diverse ethnicities, body types, and ages. Respondents said they wanted brands to go beyond photos of women as sex symbols and to portray them as intelligent, career-focused, and powerful.