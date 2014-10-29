The Guardian Rolls Out A Redesign, With Input From Thousands Of Readers

It seems like all the major magazines and newspapers are redesigning their websites lately. First it was The New York Times, then the New Yorker. Now the Guardian is getting in on the action with a bigger, bolder, more reader-friendly design–informed, in part, by Guardian readers themselves.

Of the three, the Guardian might have needed a makeover most of all. No matter how good and fresh the Guardian‘s content was–the paper won the Pulitzer Prize for its NSA coverage last spring–the site itself looked like a news website designed circa 2004. In nearly every way, it seemed as if it has been designed for a computer running Internet Explorer on Windows XP. Articles looked ridiculously small on modern devices, with most content, including photographs, displayed in columns just 460 pixels wide. There was a grudging acknowledgement of social media, but instead of integrating Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn buttons directly into each page, they were corralled as an afterthought into a sort of social media gutter on the side of each article.





The new Guardian addresses these problems. Articles are more readable thanks to a larger sans-serif font. Images are bigger. Social media buttons are more prominently integrated at the top and bottom of each page. It’s easier to discover related stories by surfing through similar articles, thanks to clickable tag clouds placed to the side of each article. And the site is responsive, shrinking or expanding to guarantee an optimal reading experience on everything from a smartphone to a 27-inch desktop.

Though a lot has changed, the new Guardian design doesn’t go too far. It’s still a little proud, a little reserved, a little stoic, as befits the web portal of a nearly 200-year-old, Pulitzer Prize-winning newspaper.

How’d the Guardian get here? According to the Guardian‘s Director of Digital Strategy, Wolfgang Blau, the key to getting the Guardian‘s design right was not being afraid to take it on the chin from the site’s users.

“We actually launched the beta version of the new site back in February, eventually moving over a full 5% of our global audience to the new site as it evolved,” Blau says. Through that time, the Guardian gathered over 26,000 pieces of feedback from readers on what they loved, what they hated, and what they didn’t understand. That means the new Guardian that is launching today is actually a design that the Guardian‘s most loyal and die-hard readers have been experiencing and giving feedback on for almost nine months.