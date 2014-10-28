Watch Bleachers Jam Out On Top Of A Speeding Ice Cream Truck

Not since Smashing Pumpkins’ “Today” has so much ice cream truck tomfoolery taken place inside a music video. The new one from Bleachers does Billy Corgan and co one better, though, by climbing on top for some Teen Wolf-style van surfing .





The side project of fun.-guy Jack Antonoff, Bleachers had a hit this past summer with the earnest power pop jam, “I Wanna Get Better.” For the follow up single, “Rollercoaster,” the group hits the road in a rusty, orange dairy wagon, where they’re pursued by a Mercedes-bound blonde who is definitely not Antonoff’s real-life girlfriend Lena Dunham. (The Girls auteur writes candidly about their relationship in her new memoir, and the guy sounds like a real mensch). What’s there to do in such a situation, but get the band on the roof, and bring instruments.





Directed by Richard Shepard, who is responsible for the excellent, aging hitman flick, The Matador, “Rollercoaster” gets the most out of the scenery while Antonoff trades in Freddie Mercury–a strong influence on .fun–for a more Bruce Springsteenian feel. And true to the title, playing music on a crowded ice cream truck rooftop is at least as dangerous as riding the roller coasters in Antonoff’s native New Jersey.