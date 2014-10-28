Could The Kardashians Buy BlackBerry If They Wanted To?

Multi-hyphenate national treasure Kim Kardashian was a special guest at Re/code‘s Code/Mobile conference last night, speaking with tech reporter extraordinaire Kara Swisher about her social media empire. At one point, Mrs. Kardashian-West casually mentioned the fact that she is addicted to her BlackBerry, which she uses mostly for email, among other things. Then she said this:

That got us thinking: Could the Kardashian Clan™–between their reality TV fiefdom, clothing lines, iPhone games, and absurdly wealthy extended family–maybe, hypothetically, for funsies, straight-up buy BlackBerry if they wanted to?

Short answer: No, probably not. Despite the years of snowballing losses, BlackBerry is still worth $5.4 billion.

But that’s no fun. So we did some unscientific number crunching. Here’s what we found, tallying the net worth of each member to see how much of BlackBerry the clan could snatch up if they decided to forego food, shelter, Louboutins, and whatever other important assets they have at their disposal. (Let us know if we missed something.)

Between the dadcore earrings and cereal endorsement deals from the ’70s, former Olympian Bruce Jenner is estimated to be worth an eye-popping $100 million. His significant other, mama-Kardashian-in-chief Kris Jenner, is estimated to be worth $20 million as of June 2013, according to OK! Magazine. (Her late husband, Robert Kardashian, entrusted her with his $100 million estates when he passed in 2003.)

So far, that’s $120 million, and we haven’t even gotten to the kids yet, the most notable of whom is, of course, Kim. Between her sponsorship deals, makeup line, clothing line, and other Kardashian-branded business endeavors, Kim is estimated to be worth $65 million. That, of course, is before you account for her megahit mobile game, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, which could bring her in an insane $200 million annually. Let’s tack on about a one-year shelf life for the game, and generously bring Kim up to $265 million.

Then there’s Khloe ($18 million), Kourtney ($20 million), and Rob ($3 million, Lol). Kourtney’s husband, Scott Disick, is reportedly worth $12 million.