Inside The Edible Insect Industrial Complex

Each morning after arriving at his office in Youngstown, Ohio, Kevin Bachhuber steps into the 5,000-square-foot warehouse and listens to his crickets chirping. The owner and founder of Big Cricket Farms , which raises insects exclusively for human consumption, Bachhuber knows that the frequency and sound of crickets’ chirps can be an indicator of their well-being. And in order for his brand-new company to survive, so must the crickets. At least for now.

Big Cricket Farms opened for business this past April. The startup’s customers are restaurants and distributors as well as businesses that process crickets for food-product companies, and Bachhuber has been shocked at the strength of the demand. “I thought I was going to be laboring in obscurity for 12 to 18 months minimum,” he said. “I’m currently back-ordered by thousands of pounds.” The original business plan called for three years to realize profits; now it looks like he’ll hit that mark after just one.

Turns out that a whole ecosystem–including, of course, bug business consultants–has sprung up to prop up the estimated $20 million and growing industry.

Until recently, bug eating in the United States was more closely associated with reality show competitions and fraternity hazings than with energy bars and coconut–chocolate chip cookies. But with the burgeoning success of several bug-laden food companies, human insect consumers seem to be on the rise. Six Foods, based out of Boston, raised over $70,000 on Kickstarter and is briskly locking in preorders of Chirps, tortilla chips made with roasted, finely ground cricket “flour” that come in barbecue, sea salt, and aged cheddar flavors. Bitty Foods in San Francisco is selling cricket-packed pastries. And just last month the founders of Exo, makers of cricket flour protein bars, secured $1.2 million in financing from investors.

And wherever there is a marketable product, there is a supply chain. In this case, entrepreneurs like Bachhuber are rushing to feed America’s newfound hunger for edible insects.

Turns out that a whole ecosystem–including, of course, bug business consultants–has sprung up to prop up the estimated $20 million and growing industry.

Next Millennium Farms

Some of these businesses, like cricket farming, aren’t actually new: for decades companies like Armstrong Crickets and Timberline have bred insects for use as bait or pet food. But human consumers tend to be more particular about how their food is raised than reptiles. When Jarrod Goldin and his brothers launched Next Millennium Farms in southern Ontario in November 2013, the food startups they worked with had very specific requests about the diet of the crickets bound for their products. Though the Goldin family had long operated a separate pet-feed cricket farm, they had never before been asked to raise their crickets on a non-GMO or gluten-free diet. In addition, Goldin reports, the farm will often customize the feed according to particular company’s needs. “If people want a higher vitamin A profile, we’ll feed them carrots,” he says. “We have distinct lines where we feed the crickets cinnamon and apples, and the flour takes on an apple and cinnamon flavor.”