An Ad-Free YouTube Subscription May Be Coming

Would you pay to skip the ads on YouTube videos? YouTube is exploring a subscription model that would allow users to avoid ads on the types of videos they watch most, CEO Susan Wojcicki said at the Code/Mobile conference Monday.
Many other streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon have seen success with paid subscription-based models. “We’re early in that process, but if you look at media over time, most of them have both ads and subscription services. YouTube right now is ad-supported, which is great because it has enabled us to scale to a billion users, but there’s going to be a point where people don’t want to see the ads,” Wojcicki said.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the subscriptions would be based on particular types of content. Users could subscribe to news or music and see those videos without ads, but the rest of the site’s content would still have advertising. Wojcicki is no stranger to online ads; she grew Google into a $55 billion advertising powerhouse.
This is another potential big move by YouTube since Wojcicki took over in February. As we wrote in September, YouTube is investing millions in its content creators to help them make money by connecting them with advertisers and Hollywood producers.