10 Signs You’re In The Wrong Job, And What To Do About It

You dread Monday morning. You watch the clock during the workday. And TGIF stands for ‘Thank God it’s five o’clock.’ Is your attitude toward work normal or is it possible you’re in the wrong job?

You’re in the wrong job when every day feels like the movie “Groundhog Day” – a stale repeat of the previous day, says Shawnice Meador, director of career management and leadership development for the University of North Carolina’s online MBA program.

But you’re not alone: “Most of us find ourselves in the wrong job at one point during our careers,” says Molly Brennan, managing partner of the executive search firm Koya Leadership Partners. “When you spend most of your waking hours at work, you owe it to yourself to make sure you’re putting in those hours for a job that you care about.”

Brennan and Meador say there are 10 telltale signs you’re in the wrong job:

You no longer believe in what the company does. Your job doesn’t tap into your natural abilities. You don’t understand the purpose of your job. You aren’t gaining new skills or you don’t feel challenged. You don’t find joy in the victories at work. You don’t feel your work is valued. You realize growth opportunities are severely limited. You hate it when a new acquaintance asks what you do. You’ve lost respect for your boss. You’ve got an “itch” for a new job that is overwhelming.

So what do you do?

Sometimes we have a few boring days or a bad interaction with our boss and immediately decide that the answer is to change jobs, says Meador. “When these thoughts arise, give some conscious thought to what is going on,” she says.