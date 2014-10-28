Diet Coke Creates 2 Million Unique Labels To Prove How Special You Are





Via the campaign, created by agencies Team Gefen and Dahaf, along with production company Q digital and HP Indigo’s printing technology, many points of sale around Israel, consumers were given bags, T-shirts and iPhone covers that matched their individual labels. Back home, an online portal allowed them to order mugs with their bottle’s unique pattern. Of course, everyone was ultimately gulping down the same dark, fizzy liquid, but the brightly colored, bespoke packaging, was meant to imbue the experience with a sense of novelty. It seemed to have worked. According to the agency, sales increased by 2.1% and brand preference increased by 3%. The bottles even fetched small sums on eBay.





But here’s what’s most interesting about the “Stay Extraordinary” campaign: an algorithm designed every one of the bottles. Ironically, a campaign about human individuality and creativity was produced entirely by machine. To be fair, it would have required an insane number of designers and artists to create 2 million different labels. And the designs–especially when seen in aggregate on the conveyor belt–are pretty cool. Still, the campaign demonstrates the challenge of, and a tech-based solution to, appealing to a demographic of one.