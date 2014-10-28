Tim Cook’s Comments About Apple Watch’s Battery Life Aren’t Promising

If the Apple Watch smartwatch is going to catch on, it will need to stay strapped to the wrists of people who end up buying it. They will need to love it so much that they remember to wear it. They’ll need to forget it’s there.

So when Apple failed to mention anything about the smartwatch’s battery life during its big product event in September, it painted a big, red question mark in the minds of critics. Speaking Monday night at the Wall Street Journal‘s new tech conference, WSJ.D, Apple CEO Tim Cook touched on a range of subjects, from Apple Pay’s debut to a potential partnership with Alibaba. (My colleague Harry McCracken was there live-blogging the whole thing if you’re interested.)

Yet one comment, ostensibly to put a positive spin on the rumors that the Apple Watch might have disappointing battery life, should worry anyone thinking about purchasing one:

“We think people are going to use it so much,” said Cook, “you will end up charging it daily.”

Not good. Charging your phone every night? Okay, sure. You need your phone. But a smartwatch–which doesn’t do much more than tell you how fast your heart is beating or how much sleep you’re getting–that you have to unclasp every night and remember to put back on when you wake up in the morning? For most folks, the value proposition is far less enticing. Early statistics paint a similarly grim picture: One-third of Americans who own a wearable device stop using them within the first six months.